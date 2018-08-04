NY DMV First In Nation To Use New Technology To Cut Down On Underage Drinking

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles has become the first in the nation to pilot a new program utilizing technology to crack down on underage drinking.

New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the DMV has launched a pilot program “using state-of-the-art technology to crack down on underage drinking and the use of fake IDs.” The technology, which was developed by a New York-based company, “enables investigators to scan a license or ID using the Intellicheck ‘Law ID’ app on the investigator's smartphone and match it against driving records from all 50 states.”

Within seconds, investigators will know if an ID is authentic or not. New York is the first state in the nation to pilot the program. DMV investigators are scheduled to be available at concerts and bars across the state to check IDs and prevent minors from purchasing alcohol.

"Law ID provides instant, accurate identification authentication and access to the DMV records that investigators need to address the challenges they face every day,” Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis said in a statement. “This cutting-edge technology solution delivers the significant safety, cost and timesaving benefits that are making an important difference for the department and the citizens of New York."

In total, 211 people have been arrested with fake IDs as part of Operation Prevent Campaign.

Officials said that, “when conducting Operation Prevent events, DMV investigators frequently encounter underage individuals with fake, out-of-state licenses and IDs. Use of the ‘Law ID’ app will enable DMV investigators to know immediately if an out-of-state license or ID is authentic.”

"Underage drinking can lead to bad decisions and situations with potentially lifelong consequences," Cuomo said. "I'm proud to launch this new pilot program that capitalizes on exciting new technology developed right here in the Empire State and will aid in our efforts to crack down on this reckless and dangerous behavior.”

"With the help of innovative technology, we are better able to keep potentially dangerous drivers off the roads, making it safer for all who use them,” Terri Egan, DMV Executive Deputy Commissioner and Acting Chair of the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee, added. “We will be at concerts all summer long, and we want people to enjoy them responsibly. Do not drink and drive, do not try to buy alcohol when you are not old enough, and never let anyone else use your license to buy beer or other alcoholic beverages."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.