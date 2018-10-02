NY Takes Action Against Invasive Insect

After the discovery of the spotted lanternfly was found in New York for the first time in September, the state is taking new steps to stop the spread of the invasive insect.

In a news release, the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets announced it has issued a quarantine that will restrict the movement of certain goods brought into the state from Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

The lanternfly is a pest from Asia that primarily feeds on a wide variety of plants such as grapevine, hops, maple, walnut, fruit trees and others. Left alone, the insect could impact area forests as well as the agricultural and tourism industries, the department said.

“The spotted lanternfly is a major concern for us when it comes to our agricultural crops and our forest land, so we can’t take any chances that this invasive species will become established here in New York State," said State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball.

The goal of the quarantine is to help reduce the opportunities these pests may have in hitching a ride on firewood, plants and other common outdoor items and entering our state in the first place, Ball said.

Two cases of a single reported bug have been confirmed in New York, the department said.

The quarantine includes a certificate of inspection for numerous items including all plants and plant parts, green lumber, fruit and produce and other materials.

For more information about the lanternfly, click here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.