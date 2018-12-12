On Your Mark, Get Set, Bake: Hudson Valley Woman Appearing On ABC-TV Show

A talented Westchester woman is flinging the sugar and flour to show off her baking talents and hopefully a win during her appearance on Season 4 of ABC's "Great American Baking Show."

Hosted by Emma Bunton, or Baby Spice of Spice Girl's fame, the show hit the air last week and will have its grand finale on Thursday, Dec. 20.

In the thick of the towering cakes and glistening cookies, viewers will find Eastchester resident Tina Zaccardi, one of 10 bakers on the show.

For those not in the know, the show is based Based on the hit U.K. series "The Great British Bake Off,"

"The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition" features bakers from across the country who compete against each other in hopes of being crowned the "best."

Local girl Zaccardi said on her Facebook page that she was "super excited for the premiere of The Great American Baking Show, So lucky to be able to share this experience with 9 other awesome bakers!!"

The self-taught baker, who is not spilling the beans about who wins, told lohud.com that she applied numerous times before being accepted and then trained in England for weeks before filming.

The bakers are judged by Anthony “Spice” Adams; cookbook author Paul Hollywood (of “The Great British Bake Off”); and Sherry Yard, a three-time James Beard Award-winning pastry chef.

Zaccardi thanked everyone on Facebook for all the response and support: "Thank you, everyone, for all your kind words and support last night. Your messages, texts, and post were coming so fast I had a hard time responding to everyone."

To cheer the local baker on, tune in to the show at 9 p.m. on ABC on Dec. 20 for the finale. Or go to abc.go.com/shows/the-great-american-baking-show for additional show times.

