lifestyle

'Perfect Storm' Of Repairs, Construction Could Create NYC Commute Chaos, Report Says

Commuters may have struggles for several years, according to reports.
Photo Credit: MTA

A “perfect storm” of construction and repairs may cause a nightmarish commuter into Manhattan for several years.

A New York Post report outlined the troubles commuters may face in the coming years, as crews get set to begin extensive subway repairs, highway construction work, railroad work and other projects that will tie up traffic and cause gridlock in the city.

Beginning on Friday, crews will begin work preparing for the scheduled 15-month shutdown of the L-train subway between Brooklyn and Manhattan. That pattern is scheduled to continue on non-consecutive weekends for several months. The true shutdown of the line is set to begin in April next year.

The report notes that “extensive roadwork is set to begin Friday” on the elevated highway connecting the Lincoln Tunnel to the New Jersey Turnpike, which is expected to tie up traffic in one of the city’s busiest areas. The project is expected to last up to two years.

“It’s really bad out there, and it doesn’t seem like it’s going to get any better,” Robert Sinclair, spokesman for AAA Northeast, stated. “For the next four or five years, every day will be like Thanksgiving.”

