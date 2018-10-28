Photos: 'Cooky, Spooky' Decor For Halloween Turns Heads In Hudson Valley

A Northern Westchester County homeowner set up a spook-tacular special treat for his neighbors.

Buchanan resident Brian Neurauter has set up a maze and haunted house on 4th Street, complete with all the ghouls, goblins and other Halloween fixings.

Hundreds of children from around the area have visited the residence leading up to the holiday, with plenty more expected to take the tour on Halloween afternoon and evening.

The experience comes complete with skeletons, zombies, spiders, bats, the undead and plenty of other spooky surprises for all comers.

