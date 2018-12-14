Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Impaired Monsey Motorist Slams Into Telephone Pole, Police Say
lifestyle

Picture This: Photographer's Images Capture Life In Hudson Valley

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Ricky Sanchez, Hudson Valley photographer (Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sanchez__ricky/) Photo Credit: Ricky Sanchez
Photo from Hudson Valley photographer Ricky Sanchez (Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sanchez__ricky/) Photo Credit: Ricky Sanchez
Photo from Hudson Valley photographer Ricky Sanchez (Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sanchez__ricky/) Photo Credit: Ricky Sanchez
Photo from Hudson Valley photographer Ricky Sanchez (Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sanchez__ricky/) Photo Credit: Ricky Sanchez

A talented photographer has been “documenting daily life” in the area with his images.

Ricky Sanchez of Peekskill has created an Instagram filled with photos of the everyday happenings of the Hudson Valley area: from passersby to public transportation, pop art and more, Ricky and his camera have truly seen it all.

He’s been involved in this project for the past two years and aims to share his images with other Westchester County locals. Simple yet poignant, each and every photo tells a powerful story.

Check out Ricky’s full collection of images here , and following him on Instagram at @sanchez__ricky.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.