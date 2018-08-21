Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Traffic Alert: Lane Closures Scheduled, Detour Expected During Route 9W Roadwork
lifestyle

Police In Rockland Issue New Advisory About Return Of Phone Scam

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Police are warning that the 'grandparents' scam is going around again.
Police are warning that the 'grandparents' scam is going around again. Photo Credit: File photo

Beware. It's happening again.

Those scam calls with a person on the other end saying one of your grandchildren have been in an accident, arrested or is in trouble and they need money to stay "out of court" are making the rounds once again.

The suspects will then put a child on the phone that is usually crying and quickly asks the grandparent for help and then has the phone taken away.

The grandparents are then told not to call anybody or the deal is off. The grandparents are instructed to get cash or gift cards to turn over to suspects.

According to police, a number of grandparents have believed the scam and have delivered the gift cards or cash.

Authorities, including the Orangetown Police Department, have alerted residents that the scam is back.

Police say if anyone who receives one of these calls should contact their local police department and to never provide cash or gift cards in response.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.