'Ray Donovan' Star Liev Schreiber Faces Harassment Charge In Rockland

Hudson Valley resident Liev Schreiber is due to appear in court on Tuesday to be arraigned for allegedly harassing a photographer.

The “Ray Donovan” star allegedly pushed a camera away from him in Nyack when a flash went off around his face. There was no physical contact with the photographer.

Schreiber, 50, owns a home in Dutchess County .

The alleged incident happened in June while he was filming his renowned Showtime series in the area.

According to the New York Post, if his lawyer can’t get the main harassment charge dismissed, Schreiber is expected to plead not guilty to the second-degree harassment charge.

According to Page Six , Schreiber spent this past weekend in the Hamptons ahead of the court appearance.

