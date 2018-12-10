Recall Alert: Popular Cat Food Products Taken Off Store Shelves

The J.M. Smucker Company announced that it is recalling specific lots of 9Lives Protein Plus wet, canned cat food due to potentially low levels of thiamine. No illnesses have been reported, the FDA said in a statement, “and the product is being recalled out of an abundance of caution.”

The recalled products include 9Lives Protein Plus With Tuna and Chicken and 9Lives Protein Plus with Tuna and Liver. Each was served in a pack of four cans. The former has a “best if used by date” between March 27, 2020, and Nov. 14, 2020. The latter was dated between April 17, 2020, and Sept. 14, 2020.

According to the FDA, the products were distributed by The J.M. Smucker Company to a variety of retailers nationwide. No other 9Lives products or products from the J.M. Smucker Company were impacted by the recall.

“Cats fed diets low in thiamine for several weeks may be at risk for developing a thiamine deficiency,” the FDA noted. “Thiamine is essential for cats. Symptoms of deficiency displayed by an affected cat can be gastrointestinal or neurological in nature. Early signs of thiamine deficiency may include decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting, failure to grow, and weight loss.

“In advanced cases, neurological signs can develop, which include ventroflexion (bending towards the floor) of the neck, mental dullness, blindness, wobbly walking, circling, falling, seizures, and sudden death. Contact your veterinarian immediately if your cat is displaying any of these symptoms. If treated promptly, thiamine deficiency is typically reversible.”

