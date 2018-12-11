Reports Of Tampons Coming Apart Prompt Recall

A popular tampon product is being stripped from shelves after parts of the feminine hygiene product was unraveling or coming apart while they were in use.

Kimberly-Clark announced a voluntary recall of U by Kotex Sleek Tampons, Regular Absorbency, which were sold throughout the country, for “a quality related defect that could impact the performance of this product.”

The recall is limited to products that were manufactured between Oct. 7, 2016, and Oct. 16 this year. The products were distributed between Oct. 17, 2016, and Oct. 23 this year. No other U by Kotex-brand products are subject to recall.

According to Kimberly-Clark, “consumers can identify this product by looking for specific lot numbers found on the bottom of the package. A full list of recalled lot numbers is available on the U by Kotex® website. Retailers have been alerted to remove the recalled lot numbers from shelves and post a notification in their stores.”

“Kimberly-Clark has received reports from consumers of the U by Kotex Sleek Tampons, Regular Absorbency, unraveling and/or coming apart upon removal, and in some cases causing users to seek medical attention to remove tampon pieces left in the body. There also have been a small number of reports of infections, vaginal irritation, localized vaginal injury, and other symptoms,” the company announced.

Anyone who purchased the affected product have been advised stop using it immediately, the company said, advising those who experience vaginal injuries, such as pain or bleeding, vaginal irritation, abdominal pain, nausea or any other symptoms as listed by Kimberly-Clark should “seek immediate medical attention.”

