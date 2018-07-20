Ritz Cracker Products Recalled Due To Salmonella Fears

Did you buy them?

Ritz cracker products have been recalled across the nation due to salmonella concerns.

The whey powder ingredient used in the Ritz crackers and Ritz Bits has been recalled by its supplier over the potential presence of Salmonella, Ritz parent company Mondelēz Global LLC announced.

There have been no reported illnesses, and the recall is voluntary, the company said.

Salmonella is a bacteria that causes diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps between 12 and 72 hours after infection.

This recall is limited exclusively to the products listed in the grid below, available at retail stores nationwide. No other Mondelēz Global LLC product is included in this recall.

For a rundown of the Ritz products recalled, along with the "Best When Used By" dates, click here.

