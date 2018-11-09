Contact Us
lifestyle

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree From Area Hamlet Arrives In Manhattan

Joe Lombardi
The owners of the Orange County farmhouse where the tree was cut, Shirley Figuero and Lisette Gutierrez (right), were in Manhattan on Saturday for the tree's arrival and were interviewed on the "TODAY Show." Photo Credit: TODAY Show
The 2015 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, shown above, also came from the Hudson Valley: Gardiner in Ulster County. Photo Credit: Rockefeller Center

The Hudson Valley will have a prominent and permanent presence throughout the holiday season in midtown Manhattan.

This year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has arrived in Manhattan from Orange County.

The Norway Spruce, the property of a farmhouse in the hamlet of Wallkill in the Town of Newburgh, was cut down on Thursday, Nov. 8 before arriving in New York City on Saturday, Nov. 10 via a flatbed truck. The farmhouse the tree was cut down from is located at the intersection of Route 32 and Fostertown Road.

The owners of the farmhouse, Shirley Figuero and Lisette Gutierrez, were in Manhattan on Saturday for the tree's arrival. Figuero told NBC's "TODAY Show" she is "going to cry" when "Shelby" (the tree's nickname) is lit.

The tree will be lit on Wednesday, Nov. 28 in a 7 p.m. ceremony that will be broadcast live on NBC-TV. The lights will then stay on every night until 11:30 p.m. through Jan. 7.

This marks the second time in four years the Rockefeller Center tree has come from the Hudson Valley. In 2015, the tree was from Gardiner in Ulster County.

The tradition of the tree in Rockefeller Center dates back to 1931.

