Rockland HS Grad Sings National Anthem at the NYS Fair

Helen Smith, a graduate of Clarkstown South High School and resident of West Nyack is representing Clarkstown as she sings the National Anthem at the New York State Fair on Saturday, Aug. 25 at 9:58 a.m.

The annual "Great NY State Fair" is held at the Fairgrounds in Syracuse.. It began Wednesday, Aug. 22 and concludes on Labor Day, Sept. 3. It attracts more than a million visitors to its farm and animal exhibits, carnival rides and live entertainment as well as plenty of game booths and delicious food.

Smith has sung the anthem at 9/11 Memorials throughout Rockland County, several Rockland Boulders games, and Clarkstown's Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration for the past four years, according to her proud dad, Clarkstown resident Dan Smith.

She was selected as one of 13 talented singers to sing the National Anthem at the State Fair this year, with one singer performing each morning at the Fairgrounds, located at 581 State Fair Blvd. in Syracuse.

A video of her singing at this year's Clarkstown Fourth of July Celebration at Nanuet High School is posted above and can be accessed by clicking online here. .

