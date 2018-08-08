Rockland's Bill Murray Pours Water On Photographer At Martha's Vineyard

Yep, Rockland's own funnyman Bill Murray is at it again.

Only this time he's not playing with babies at baseball games or cracking jokes.

The famed comedian is said to have dumped a glass of water over Peter Simon, Carly Simon's brother, and a pretty famous photographer on Martha's Vineyard, according to the Boston Globe .

The whole "fight" went down Wednesday night when Murray, who resides in Orangetown, was dining at Lola’s in Oak Bluffs while Simon, 71, was there taking photos for The Martha’s Vineyard Times, the Globe said.

In a police report obtained by the Globe, Simon said he was photographing a couple taking in a band at the restaurant when he felt someone grab him from behind. He thought it was the bouncer, but then the man (Murray) said something about throwing him out of the restaurant and causing him bodily harm.

That's when Simon said to Murray, "Do you know who I am?"

And, of course, Murray came back with "Do you know who I am?"

The answer for both was "No."

It seems Murray thought Simon was taking pictures of him when he was "enjoying a night out."

The two parted after a few words, but later, when Simon was still taking pictures, he says Murray came up and dumped a glass of water over his head and his camera, the Globe reported.

Simon called the police and filed a report, the Globe said.

He hasn't pressed any charges, "he's still deciding," the Globe said.

Meanwhile, Katherine Domitrovich, the restaurant's owner, told police Simon had “no business photographing anyone in the restaurant and was generally annoying,” the Globe said.

Simon wants an apology from Murray.

He'll probably be waiting a long time.

