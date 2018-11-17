Rogue Rodent: Squirrel Blamed For 12K Losing Power Upstate

A rather unconventional source has been determined as the cause of an outage that knocked out power to more than 12,500 upstate New York residents.

A squirrel.

The rogue rodent made its way into the substation in Lancaster, outside Buffalo, knocking out power to residents in four communities on Sunday, New York State Electric and Gas said.

Inside the substation, the squirrel made contact with two energized units" inside a control house, NYSEG said.

The outages lasted from about 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

