Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Infant Rushed To Hospital After Suffering Severe Burns In Area
lifestyle

Rogue Rodent: Squirrel Blamed For 12K Losing Power Upstate

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A rather unconventional source has been determined as the cause of an outage that knocked out power to more than 12,500 upstate New York residents.
A rather unconventional source has been determined as the cause of an outage that knocked out power to more than 12,500 upstate New York residents. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Anthony Waring

A rather unconventional source has been determined as the cause of an outage that knocked out power to more than 12,500 upstate New York residents.

A squirrel.

The rogue rodent made its way into the substation in Lancaster, outside Buffalo, knocking out power to residents in four communities on Sunday, New York State Electric and Gas said.

Inside the substation, the squirrel made contact with two energized units" inside a control house, NYSEG said.

The outages lasted from about 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.