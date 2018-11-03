Salmonella Concerns Prompt Recall Of Four Varieties Of Duncan Hines Cake Mix

Did you buy it?

Check your cabinets, because a popular cake product is being recalled for the potential presence of Salmonella.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that it is recalling four Duncan Hines cake products following the positive finding of Salmonella in a mix that was linked to an outbreak that is currently being investigated by federal agencies.

According to the FDA, “while it has not been definitively concluded that this product is linked to the outbreak and the investigation is still ongoing, Conagra has decided to voluntarily recall the specific Duncan Hines variety identified (Classic White) and three other varieties (Classic Butter Golden, Signature Confetti and Classic Yellow) made during the same time period out of an abundance of caution.

The FDA noted that five instances of illnesses due to Salmonella are being researched as part of the investigation.

Several of the individuals reported consuming a cake mix at some point prior to becoming ill, and some may have also consumed these products raw and not baked.

The recalled products include:

Classic White, UPC: 644209307500, and have a best if used by date of March 7, 8, 9, 10, 12, 13, 2019.

Classic Butter Golden, UPC: 644209307494, and have a best if used by date of March 9, 10, 12, 13, 2019.

Signature Confetti, UPC: 644209307593, and have a best if used by date of March 7, 8, 9, 2019.

Classic Yellow, UPC: 644209414550, and have a best if used by date of March 12, 13, 2019.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, those suffering from Salmonella Agona “develop diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps 12–72 hours after infection. Infection is usually diagnosed by culture of a stool sample.

The illness usually lasts four to seven days. Although most people recover without treatment, severe infections may occur. Infants, elderly persons, and those with impaired immune systems are more likely than others to develop severe illness.

When severe infection occurs, Salmonella may spread from the intestines to the bloodstream and then to other body sites, and can cause death unless the person is treated promptly with antibiotics.”

