Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

lifestyle

See Them? 'Real Housewives Of New Jersey' Stars Dine In Area

Cecilia Levine
RHONJ stars Teresa Guidice and Danielle Staub at Houston's Steakhouse Saturday in Hackenasck.
RHONJ stars Teresa Guidice and Danielle Staub at Houston's Steakhouse Saturday in Hackenasck. Photo Credit: Danielle Staub INSTAGRAM

Did you catch a glimpse? "Real Housewives of New Jersey" stars Teresa Guidice and Danielle Staub were spotted dining last weekend in Hackensack.

The duo chowed down Saturday at Houston's Steakhouse at the Shops at Riverside following an event at Arhaus.

Staub made headlines last week after she filed for a restraining order against her husband of three months, Marty Caffrey. He apparently did the same against her days later.

