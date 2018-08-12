Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Breaking News:
Students From China Visit Rockland

Students from China recently visited Rockland County Executive Ed Day and several prominent locations in the area. Photo Credit: Contributed
Rockland received some special visitors recently as students from China visited County Executive Ed Day.

Day welcomed students from China on Friday, Aug. 10 who are visiting the area from the Mei Han of Blue Sky Educational Services, which provides students with “an opportunity to experience American culture.”

During their visit, the students took a tour of local government buildings, visited the Palisades Mall, Bear Mountain State Park and Harriman State Park. They also made stops at some Rockland County historical sites, including the DeWint House, Harmony Hall and the 76’ House.

