Summer Ending? Dutchess County Fair Draws Nearly Half A Million People

This story has been updated.

The bucolic Fairgrounds along Route 9 in Rhinebeck entertains nearly a half million visitors during the annual Dutchess County Fair which ends Sunday night, Aug. 26.

This week marks the county Fair's 173rd year. As the second largest county fair in New York state, it doubles as a showplace for agriculture in Dutchess County.

More than 147 acres of finely manicured gardens and grass create the beautiful setting for thousands of farm animals, agricultural exhibits and horticultural displays.

Rides, game booths, displays, entertainment and food are available from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily through Sunday.

The fairgrounds  is offering big name talent, “thrill a minute” excitement at one of the finest carnivals in the nation while free shows and attractions can be viewed throughout the day.

For more details about show tickets, click online here.

Interested in reducing your carbon footprint or in learning more about the benefits of electric cars? Then visit Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corp.’s booths.

“We’ll be showcasing exciting developments in energy this year at the fair,” said Denise D. VanBuren, vice president of Public Relations with Central Hudson.

“We’ve been proud to be a part of this community event since the 1920s,” VanBuren noted, adding that there’s never been a more exciting time to be a part of the energy industry.

For example, new all-electric Chevy Bolt cars will be featured. The vehicle, which travels up to 240 miles before needing a recharge, is less costly and cleaner to operate than cars powered by gasoline. Central Hudson also offers home electric vehicle charging stations, which also will be displayed.

New York State Police, along with other security, check all bags that are brought into the fairgrounds. Once visitors are past the entrance gates, it's all fun from thrill rides and 4-H Club animals to horse shows, stunt exhibitions and live entertainment.

The exact address is 6636 Route 9 if you're using a GPS.

For more details, click here.

