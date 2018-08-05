This Hudson Valley Locale Ranks As No. 1 Safest Spot In Nation

According to this newly released crime data analysis by Safewise, nine communities in Westchester County, two in Putnam County and three in Orange County are the safest in New York state and among the "Top 100" safest places to live in the entire United States.

Safewise analyzed the most recent FBI crime report and put together this resource, which not only lists the 100 safest cities in America but also provides insight into crime trends across the nation.

The town of Lewisboro was ranked the "Safest City in America" for a third consecutive year.

"Their collaborative approach to crime fighting is commendable and helps keep Lewisboro a safe place to live, work, and play," Safewise wrote. The northern Westchester town had no reports of violent crime and only two property crimes during the most recent period of FBI reports analyzed by Safewise.

Placing second in New York state and an impressive ninth nationwide was Briarcliff Manor. This village also reported zero violent crimes and just 2.85 property crimes per 1,000 residents.

Safewise wrote, "As far as safety goes, this charming Hudson River community offers peace of mind, too. Reporting just 23 property crimes, Briarcliff Manor is 95 percent safer than the average U.S. city."

Other Hudson Valley communities ranked safest in New York state and across America were:

Croton-on-Hudson in Westchester, 16th nationwide.

Town of Harrison in Westchester, 53rd nationwide.

Rye in Westchester, 55th nationwide.

Town of North Castle in Westchester, 63rd nationwide.

Town of New Castle, also in Westchester, 70th nationwide.

Town of Highlands, Orange County, 77th nationwide.

Village of Pleasantville in Westchester, 86th nationwide.

Town of Mount Hope, in Orange County, 90th nationwide.

Town of Carmel, in Putnam County, 92nd nationwide.

Village of Walden, in Orange County, 93rd nationwide.

Village of Tuckahoe, also in Westchester, 94th nationwide.

Rounding out the nation's "Safest Cities in America," in 97th place, is the Town of Kent in Putnam County.

The full national ranking, and a description about how Safewise came up with its results can be found by clicking here.

On average, 3.86 violent crimes and 24.50 property crimes were reported per 1,000 people in the United States during 2016.

