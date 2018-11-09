Contact Us
lifestyle

Utility Bills In New York Rank Among Highest In Nation

New York and Connecticut pay some of the highest utility bills in the country.
New York and Connecticut pay some of the highest utility bills in the country. Photo Credit: move.org.

Residents of New York and Connecticut are paying some of the highest prices to keep their lights on and the heat up.

According to a newly released report from move.org, Connecticut is paying the fourth-highest average utility bill nationally each month, just ahead of New York, which landed fifth on the list. The report factors in the prices of electricity, natural gas, Internet, cable and water bills nationwide.

“To calculate electricity and natural gas costs, (they) multiplied average national consumption rates by the average cost for these services in each state—individual bills may vary depending on actual usage,” the report states. “When determining internet costs, (they) looked at a service level that included speeds of 60 Mbps, unlimited data, and Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line (ADSL).”

Hawaii topped the list, with an average monthly utility cost of $730.86, while Idaho was the cheapest, at $343.71 a month. Connecticut landed at $496.07 monthly, while New York averages $477.31 per month.

Nationally, the average cost of electricity is $125.22 per month; natural gas is $100.53; Internet is $62.33; cable is $100; water is $40 and the total cost of utilities is $422.08.

In Connecticut, homeowners pay an average of $187.29 (third in the country) for electric; $141.11 (14th) for natural gas and $54.67 (47th) for Internet. New Yorkers are paying $173.84 (seventh) a month for electric; $102.76 (24th) for natural gas and $60.71 for Internet.

