Warning Issued For Hepatitis A Scare Involving Candy

The FDA has issued a warning regarding a possible hepatitis A contamination in shipments of candy.

The candy, Bauer’s Candies Modjeskas, comes in individually-wrapped pieces and consists of marshmallow dipped in caramel or chocolate.

“We are advising consumers not to eat and to throw away any Bauer’s Candies Chocolate or Caramel Modjeskas, purchased after Nov. 14 because a worker in the facility tested positive for hepatitis A,” the notice said.

The FDA is continuing to work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as Bauer’s Candies, located in Kentucky, to determine the severity and contamination risk. So far, officials are not aware of any hepatitis cases related to this candy.

Hepatitis A can have a long incubation period, and experts are advising those who have consumed any candies purchased after Wednesday, Nov. 14 and have not received the hepatitis A vaccination to consult their doctors for further instruction.

For more information about the warning, click here .

