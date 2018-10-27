10 Charged In Hudson Valley Drugs Conspiracy

Ten men have been charged in White Plains Federal Court for their roles in a scheme to distribute crack cocaine and cocaine in the area.

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman announced this week that 10 people have been indicted for participating in an alleged narcotics conspiracy in Sullivan County. Seven of the men were taken into federal custody last week, while two others were arrested in August. Suspect Jhoan “Chelo” Adames remains at large.

According to the indictment, over the last two years, Adames, Rolando “Rolo” Nieves, Jason Nieves-Pino, Jose Nieves-Herrera, Jose Rubert, Pervis Marcus, Justin Fabricant, Anicasio “Nick” Hernandez, Osvaldo Mangualbonet and Frank Velez conspired to distribute drugs.

Berman said that the men conspired to sell more than 280 grams of crack cocaine and 500 grams of cocaine. The men allegedly distributed it in different locations in Sullivan County, including the parking lot of an apartment complex in Monticello.

During the course of the investigation, police purchased more than 280 grams of crack cocaine and more than 100 grams of powder cocaine from members of the conspiracy during controlled purchases.

Adames, Nieves, Nieves-Pino, Nieves-Herrera, Rubert, Marcus and Velez each face life in prison and a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison for narcotics conspiracy to distribute and possess to distribute 280 grams or more of crack cocaine.

Nieves, Nieves-Pino, Nieves-Herrara, Rubert, Marcus, Fabricant, Hernandez and Mangualbonet are facing a term of between five and 40 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.