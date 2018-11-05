12 Rockland Businesses Cited For Sales To Minors In Sting Operation

A crackdown on underage drinking led to the arrest of more than 250 minors using fake IDs and tickets were issued to nearly 150 businesses selling booze to underage children.

During the enforcement effort that kicked off in August, the New York State Liquor Authority sent decoys to a total of 506 establishments that sell alcohol. Of those 506 trips, it resulted in 141 businesses cited for illegal sale of minors. An additional 271 people under the age of 21 were arrested and ticketed for attempting to use fake IDs to purchase alcohol.

In total, there were 41 underage details in 30 counties throughout the state.

The Hudson Valley locales cited for selling to minors are:

Dutchess County

The Rhinebeck Mart on Route 9 in Rhinebeck.

Rockland County

AS Saboor on North Middletown Road in Pearl River;

7-Eleven on North Middletown Road in Pearl River;

Jehanny on East Central Avenue in Pearl River;

Prajay II on South Broadway in Nyack;

Nyack Broadway Convenience Store on South Broadway in Nyack;

Cards Plus on Main Street in Nyack;

Chestnut Marts on Main Street in Nyack;

Coco Farms of Nyack;

Mini Mart on Waldron Avenue in Nyack;

The Saloon on West Central Avenue in Pearl River;

Karma Rest Bar Lounge on Main Street in Nyack, and;

Sixty Five on Main on Main Street in Nyack.

"Underage drinking can lead to bad decisions and dangerous situations that can have lifelong consequences or needless tragedy," Cuomo stated. "Through on-going enforcement efforts, we will continue to crack down on this dangerous behavior and target businesses that break the law by selling to minors and underage adults."

A complete list of New York businesses that were busted for selling to minors can be found here .

Terri Egan, DMV Executive Deputy Commissioner and Acting Chair of the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee, added, "If you acquire a fake identification, it doesn't matter what state it appears to be from. Our investigators will quickly be able to spot the fraud, and you will be arrested. We want our young people who are not yet 21 to celebrate responsibly. They shouldn't try to buy alcohol. And if they try to use a fake ID or someone else's ID to purchase alcohol they need to be aware that it's a crime we take seriously."

