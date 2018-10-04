20 Killed When Limousine Crashes Into Crowd Outside Upstate Country Store

This story has been updated.

Twenty people were killed when a limousine crashed into a crowd of bystanders outside a country store in upstate New York.

Another vehicle was also involved in the crash that occurred just before 2 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of State Route 30 and Route 30A in the Town of Schoharie in Schoharie County, located west of Albany, police said.

The limo speeded down a hill and crashed into the bystanders at the Apple Barrel Country Store, according to the Albany Times Union.

It is unclear how many victims were in the two vehicles. The SUV-style stretch limo was reportedly transporting a wedding party.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released as police are locating next of kin.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board are en route to the scene.

A press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday at state police headquarters in Latham.

"My heart breaks for the 20 people who lost their lives in this horrific accident on Saturday in Schoharie," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement released Sunday afternoon.

"I commend the first responders who arrived on the scene and worked through the night to help. State police are working with federal and local authorities to investigate the crash, and I have directed state agencies to provide every resource necessary to aid in this investigation and determine what led to this tragedy.

"I join all New Yorkers in mourning these deaths and share in the unspeakable sorrow experienced by their families and loved ones during this extremely difficult time."

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.