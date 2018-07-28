20-Year-Old Who Went Missing In Hudson Valley Never Arrived At Expected Location

The family of a 20-year-old is asking the public's help in locating the man who never at his expected location on Friday, July 27 after departing from the Hudson Valley late in the afternoon.

Eily Wright left Hyde Park on Friday, July 27 shortly before 6 p.m., his family said. He was due to arrive at the family home in Pennsylvania by 10 p.m., but did not.

He is 5-foot-11 with dark hair and blue eyes. He was driving a 2001 VW Jetta.

Wright should have been traveling Route 9W to Interstate 84 to Interstate 81 to Route 29 to Route 11 to Route 239, the family said.

The PA State Police have issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) and the NY State Police will be issuing a missing person alert, the family said.

