$20K FBI Reward For Suspect In Daughter-In-Law's Fatal Shooting In Rockland

After six years of searching for a man wanted for the murder of his daughter-in-law in the Hudson Valley, the FBI is now offering a $20,000 reward for his capture.

Eugene Palmer, 79, of Haverstraw, has been on the run since Sept. 24, 2012, the same day his daughter-in-law, Tammy Palmer was gunned down with a shotgun in the driveway of the family's spread located off Willow Grove Road in Stony Point.

Tammy Palmer was estranged from his son, John, whom she had accused of assault at the time of her death.

On the day Palmer allegedly shot his 39-year-old daughter-in-law, he waited for her to send her two children off to school before shooting her three times with a shotgun in her driveway, Haverstraw police said.

Palmer then drove to his niece's home shortly after and confessed to the crime, left money for his taxes, and then asked for an hour's lead time before she reported the homicide.

He is believed to have fled into Harriman State Park where his scent was picked up by bloodhounds near a campsite in the park and one of his trucks was found.

The 200-mile park, which covers parts of Rockland and Orange County, is a place where Palmer spent years of his life hunting, fishing, and trapping and knew it like the back of his hand.

Palmer's family claim their father died in Harriman State Park that borders the family's property, but police and the FBI believe that he is still alive and living in another state under an assumed name.

On a wanted reward poster, the FBI describes Palmer as being interested in auto racing and as a car enthusiast. He is also an experienced hunter and outdoorsman, they said. His left thumb is deformed.

They are also warning anyone who may know where he is or sees him, that he is considered armed and dangerous.

The Haverstraw Police and the US Marshalls are also offering rewards of $5,000 each, along with an additional $2,500 from New York CrimeStoppers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the nearest FBI Office.

