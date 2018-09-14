22-Year-Old Rescued After Falling From Cliff In Nyack Beach State Park

A 22-year-old Westchester man was rescued after falling more than 20 feet off a cliff while hiking at Nyack Beach State Park.

The incident took place around 2:30 p.m. Sunday when the Tarrytown man went off a trail, fell and was knocked unconscious, said Randy Simon, spokesman for the state Parks Services.

When members of the State Park Police and Rockland County Paramedic Services arrived at the popular hiking park at 698 N. Broadway in Upper Nyack, the man had regained consciousness, but required medical attention, said Ray Florida, executive director of the Rockland Paramedic Services.

First responders from the service, along with the Congers-Valley Cottage Volunteer Ambulance Corps treated the man for a concussion.

Florida, who said his team rode in the ambulance with the man to Westchester Medical Center, said the man's injuries were non-life-threatening.

"A lot of hikers like to test their skills and go off trail and then get in trouble," Florida said.

He added, that the service has seen more of this type of rescue since the Bear Grylls TV show "Running Wild," hit the air.

"People see something on the show and want to test themselves," Florida said. "But, really that type of action is best left to the professionals."

