25-Year-Old Dies After Fall From Bucket Truck In Area

A 25-year-old man who fell from a bucket truck while working on Monday has died, police announced on Thursday.

Middletown Police Lt. Jeffry Thoelen said he was notified late Wednesday by the Orange County Medica Examiner's Office of the death.

The man worked for JMH Tree Service, which lists a Middletown address.

Fire officials said the man fell 30 to 40 feet near 15 Highland Ave. around 12:48 p.m. Monday.

The man was taken to Orange Regional Medical Center by Mobile Life Supports ambulance.

Thoelen said they could not release the man's identity pending notification of his family.

