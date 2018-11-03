Alert Issued For Girl Who's Gone Missing In Hudson Valley

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a teen who has gone missing in the Hudson Valley.

The City of Poughkeepsie Police Department is asking for help trying to locate 14-year-old Jadalynn Frank, the department said.

Jadalynn was last seen by her mother in the City of Poughkeepsie on Friday, Nov. 2 around 8:45 p.m., when she left for a store and never returned.

The teen is described as being five-foot-two and 105 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

If you have any information concerning her whereabouts, please contact the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-4000.

