Alert Issued For Missing Hudson Valley Man

A 68-year-old man has gone missing in Northern Westchester and police are asking for the public's help in locating him.

John A. Vasile was reported missing from his Bedford residence on Cartway Lane West at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 13, police said.

Vasile is 5-foot-11 and weighs about 165 pounds. He is balding with a salt-and-pepper beard and green eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt and gray slippers.

Bedford Police note Vasile is being treated for anxiety issues and does not have his medication with him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Bedford Police Department at (914) 241-3111.

