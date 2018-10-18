Alert Issued For Teen Who's Gone Missing In Hudson Valley

An 18-year-old has gone missing and authorities in Westchester are asking for the public's help in finding him.

Cobe Soto is believed to be suicidal and may be in need of medical attention, the New York State Public Safety Department said. He was last seen on McLean Avenue in Yonkers at 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 20. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, a red Nike T-shirt and dark-colored jeans.

He is 5-foot-7, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Yonkers Police Department Detective Division at (914) 377-7900 or 911.

Share this story on Facebook by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.