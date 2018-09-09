Area Pair Indicted In Carjacking Case

Two men who beat an elderly man outside a senior housing center, stuffed him in a trunk and attempted to flee police in Orange County have been indicted on a series of charges.

Port Jervis residents Justin White and Trenelle Drake, both 28, were indicted on Tuesday, where they were charged with felony counts of kidnapping, two counts of robbery, coercion, unlawful fleeing of a police officer and reckless endangerment, dating back to an armed robbery outside a senior housing complex last month.

Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden said that at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 3 , the two men arrived outside the complex, where they assaulted their 67-year-old victim. They allegedly pulled out a gun and forced him into the trunk of his 2015 Subaru. The man attempted to resist, but was assaulted for his troubles.

Police said that the man was able to free himself by utilizing the emergency trunk release to escape, while the men were driving from the lot to a nearby residence. He then reported the incident. The 67-year-old man suffered injuries during the assault and was treated at Bon Secours Community Hospital.

The man was able to provide police with a description of the car, and a bulletin was broadcast to area law enforcement agencies. The car was spotted at approximately 1:38 a.m. on Route 211 in Wallkill by an Orange County Sheriff’s Deputy.

When police attempted to stop the vehicle, Drake and White took off, and led police on a five mile chase before crashing and fleeing on foot. They were eventually apprehended by the deputies in Montgomery.

Both men remain remanded to the Orange County Jail without bail. They are due to appear in Orange County Court on Wednesday to be arraigned on the charges.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.