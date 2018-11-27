Contact Us
Area Woman Who Embezzled $1.1M From Auto Dealer Sentenced

Continental BMW of Darien
Continental BMW of Darien Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Hudson Valley woman is heading to prison after admitting to embezzling more than $1 million from a BMW dealer she worked at in Fairfield County.

Vanessa Vence-Small, 50, of New Windsor, has been sentenced to 30 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for embezzling $1.1 million from Continental BMW of Darien.

From October 2014 to June 2017, Vence-Small made 65 unauthorized electronic fund transfers, totaling $904,659.29, from the dealership’s bank account to her personal American Express account. She also issued and signed 28 checks drawn on the dealership’s bank account, to the tune of $207,777.78.

Vence-Small also incurred on company accounts an additional $31,452.08 in unauthorized credit card charges and reimbursements.

The investigation into the misappropriated money also determined that some of the money stolen included first-class air travel and vacations to Australia, Hawaii, Mexico and Jamaica; payments to contractors to remodel and landscape her home, and the purchase of a $50,000 Ford Mustang from a different dealership.

On Feb. 22, Vence-Small pleaded guilty to wire fraud. In addition to her prison time, she was also ordered to pay full restitution for the stolen money. Vence-Small remains released on $100,000 bond and was ordered to report to prison on Feb. 4 next year.

