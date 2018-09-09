Black Bear Attacks Area Resident In Garage, Police Say

A man was seriously injured after being attacked by a small black bear he found inside his garage in the Hudson Valley.

The attack took place around 9:30 p.m. Sunday in Orange County on Mineral Spring Road in the town of Cornwall when the man, who was working in a detached garage on his property, went inside his home and came back out to find a bear inside the garage, said Cornwall Police Chief Todd Hazard.

The man realized the bear was in the garage when he heard a growl and turned around and was struck in the chest, the chief said.

The homeowner's shirt was ripped open by the bear and he sustained a very deep scratch from the animal's claws.

The man was able to push the bear away and run inside his home where he called for help, police said.

He was treated at the scene by the Cornwall Volunteer Ambulance Corp and transported to St. Lukes Hospital for treatment, the chief said.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation was contacted and are following up on the attack.

"Although bear attacks are extremely rare in New York, residents are reminded to remove food sources for wild animals whenever possible and if trash is stored in a garage or outbuilding doors should be kept closed," Hazard said.

