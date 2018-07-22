Contact Us
news

Blauvelt Man Killed After Being Struck By CSX Train In Rockland

Zak Failla
Joe Lombardi
CSX Photo Credit: Courtesy: CSX
Bradley Hill Road in Blauvelt. Photo Credit: Google Maps
The man was fatally struck approximately a quarter mile from the Bradley Hill Road crossing. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Police have identified a man who was fatally struck by a train in Rockland County on Tuesday night.

The Orangetown Police Department received a call at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 24, from a passerby who saw a man struck by a train on the CSX rail line just south of Bradley Hill Road.

Officers arrived at the scene and tracked down the man, who has since been identified as Blauvelt resident Enda Caulfield, 36. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Rockland Paramedics

Police said that the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the strike has been asked to contact investigators at the Orangetown Police Department by calling (845) 359-2121.

