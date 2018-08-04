Contact Us
news

Body Of Bear Mountain Bridge Jumper Pulled From Hudson River

Joe Lombardi
Bear Mountain Bridge
The body of a man who jumped from the midspan of the Bear Mountain Bridge was pulled from the Hudson River on Sunday, Aug. 5, state police said.

State Police at Cortlandt, along with New York State Park Police, responded to the area of the Bear Mountain Bridge in the Town of Cortlandt, regarding a suspicious vehicle report on Saturday, Aug. 4.

Investigation at the scene revealed that the vehicle was abandoned by an individual who then proceeded to jump from the midspan of the bridge the previous morning, Friday, Aug. 3 at around 7:23 a.m.

A State Police Aviation helicopter and a State Police K-9 unit also responded to assist.

On Sunday, Aug. 5, the victim was observed floating in the Hudson River, just north of the bridge. The victim was recovered with the aid of the Fort Montgomery Fire Department Marine Unit and moved from the scene to the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending confirmation of his identity.

Any witnesses who may have observed anything suspicious or unusual in the area of the Bridge on Friday morning are asked at contact the State Police at Cortlandt at 914-737-7171.

