Body Of Man Pulled From Lake In Harriman State Park

Lake Skannatati in Tuxedo is located in Harriman State Park.
Lake Skannatati in Tuxedo is located in Harriman State Park. Photo Credit: Google Maps

The body of a possible drowning victim was pulled by dive teams from a lake in Harriman State Park near the border of Rockland and Orange counties on Monday morning.

Lake Skannatati in Tuxedo was closed during the search.

The man went underwater early Sunday afternoon.

Thiells Fire Department divers were called to the scene after the Monroe Fire Department, Cronomer Valley Fire Department and  Stony Point Fire Department all responded.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

