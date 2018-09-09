Contact Us
Company Owner In Rockland Indicted For Submitting Phony Reports

Ben Klein
Ben Klein Photo Credit: Rockland County District Attorney's Office

A 39-year-old man was indicted for submitting phony inspection reports on behalf of an alarm company he owned in Rockland County.

Ben Klein of Monsey was indicted by a grand jury on eight counts of offering false information for filing for not properly maintaining a fire alarm at a restaurant in the village of Spring Valley, said the Rockland County District Attorney's Office.

Klein, the owner of Trust Security, submitted false fire inspection/test reports to the Spring Valley fire inspector on behalf of his alarm company, the DA's Office said.

District Attorney Thomas Zugibe said the reports falsely represented that Klein tested the fire alarm and confirmed that the system was communicating with Rockland County’s Emergency Communications Center (ECC), located in Pomona in the event of an activation, when in fact, he never tested the restaurant's system.

He faces a maximum sentence of four years in state prison if convicted.

Klein was previously indicted with six other individuals on Aug. 29, as part of an investigation by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, the FBI and the Rockland County District Attorney into an alleged scheme to fraudulently obtain $14 million through a federally subsidized program to provide electronic equipment to local yeshivas.

