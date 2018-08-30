Crash With Serious Injuries Causes Hours-Long Route 17 Closure

A crash with serious injuries caused the hours-long closure of a stretch of Route 17 overnight near the border of Orange and Sullivan counties.

The crash occurred on the eastbound lanes in Wurtsboro at about 11:15 p.m.

At least five injuries were reported with one or more persons airlifted to the hospital.

Route 17 was closed for approximately four hours during the accident investigation.

No further information has yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.