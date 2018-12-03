DA: Postal Worker From Orange County Stole Stamps, Sold Them For Profit

Amid issues with stolen mail throughout Westchester , a post office employee in Peekskill is facing charges that allege he stole thousands of stamps which he then sold online for a profit.

Antonio Pinheiro, of Westtown in Orange County, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 4 for allegedly stealing 14,000 stamps from the U.S. Postal Service while he was employed at the post office. He then turned around and sold those stamps through an online marketplace.

The thefts took place between July and October last year. Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr., said that the stolen stamps had a value of more than $6,000.

Pinheiro, 54, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with third-degree grand larceny, a felony. Pinheiro has been released on bail and is scheduled to appear in the Peekskill City Court on Jan. 10.

