Day Dispels Hi Tor Shelter Rumors After Director's Firing Following Walkout

Following the firing of the director of the Hi Tor Animal Shelter after a walkout of employees, Rockland County Executive Ed Day visited the center in Pomona to help calm fears that the animals would be euthanized.

The popular director, Michael Sanducci, was fired by the shelter's Board of Directors on Saturday.

On Monday, Day said Sanducci was fired for cause for "abandoning the shelter and leaving the animals unattended as part of a walkout 10 days ago."

Day said there had been a flurry of inaccurate commentary, unproven allegations, much mixed in with genuine concern about recent events involving at the center.

Hi Tor is independent of county government as a contract agency.

"We were informed there has been some festering personnel issues that were being addressed," Day said. "Personnel matters are the domain of any organization and independent of government."

Day said in a statement that the first rumor that needed to be dispelled is of animals being euthanized at the direction of the Board.

"To those who share the same genuine concern I have for Hi Tor, all should know that today I personally inspected the shelter, accompanied by County health inspectors and managers," Day said. "The shelter is clean; animal quarters were clean with food and water. Dogs were being walked"

He added that organization has returned to the shelter from the aftermath left by the walkout by former employees and manager.

At issue, Day said was that County Health inspectors were recently refused entrance twice by former management for an inspection, including the day of their walkout.

"One has to ask why?" he said.

Current volunteers painted a picture of a less than vibrant facility along with records not being kept up and minimal dog walking being done. Additionally, it was determined medication being administered to animals was expired, cages were not properly labeled, medical records were lacking, syringes were lying about, food and water supplies for the animals was less than necessary, quarters were not clean and deteriorating food was found, Day stated.

"All of this are hallmarks of poor building management and failure to direct personnel appropriately," he added.

Day said all had been corrected within just two days. "

"The Rockland County Department of Health will continue to inspect the facility on a regular basis to ensure the animals are properly cared for," he added.

The Hi Tor Board said it "would like to express our sincerest appreciation to all of the dedicated volunteers, including the vet techs, that went above and beyond this past weekend. This type of ongoing support will help to ensure that our animals are safe and well cared for."

Former employees and concerned residents and volunteers plan a protest at noon Tuesday outside the county courthouse on Main Street in New City.

