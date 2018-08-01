Disturbing 'Suicide Challenge' App Aimed At Teens Sparks Warning

A suicide “game” involving a person dubbed “Momo" targeting teens on a prominent messaging app is sparked concern.

“Momo” has become a viral challenge that asks people to add a contact on the WhatApp app, and they are then encouraged to commit self-harm or suicide. The “game” has spread nationwide.

According to Fox News, police in Mexico say that “Momo” started in a Facebook group, where people are encouraged to make contact with an unknown telephone number.

“Computer Crime Investigators from the Mexican State of Tabasco warn that the game is a ‘new challenge’ aimed at children and young people. “Avoid talking with strangers,” it tweeted recently.

“Momo” is depicted as a terrifying woman’s face with bulging eyes and a creepy smile. When interacting with children and teenagers on the WhatsApp app, the perpetrators allegedly threaten to appear in the night or levy a curse on the users if they fail to respond.

The image was reportedly taken from an Instagram account, which has since gone viral. “Momo” will sent “players” violent images and then make demands and threats if certain actions are not completed.

