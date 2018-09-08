Contact Us
Driver Strikes Suffern Home, Parked Cars, After Suffering Medical Episode

A motorist suffered a medical episode while driving in Suffern, only coming to a stop after striking a local home.
A motorist suffered a medical episode while driving in Suffern, only coming to a stop after striking a local home. Photo Credit: Suffern Police Department

A scary scene unfolded in Rockland County on Monday, when a driver suffered a medical episode and went ping-ponging against several cars before coming to a rest when his truck struck a Suffern home.

Officers from the Suffern Police Department received a report late on Monday afternoon, of an erratic driver who struck several cars and other items before coming to a stop when it struck a Maplewood Boulevard home.

Upon arrival at the Maplewood Boulevard home, police found an incoherent driver behind the wheel and provided first aid once they were able to ensure that the truck could no longer move. The investigation into the crash found that several cars, street signs and other items in the area had been struck and suffered damage.

The driver was identified as a New Jersey man, who was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for treatment following an apparent medical episode he suffered while he was driving. His condition was not immediately available on Tuesday morning. Members of the Suffern Police Department were assisted by the local fire department, Rockland County Paramedics and the Ramapo Valley Ambulance Corps.

