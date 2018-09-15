Contact Us
Enforcement Detail Scheduled For Area

5 Corners area of Vails Gate.
5 Corners area of Vails Gate. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Police will be out in force in New Windsor at one of the town’s busiest intersection.

The Town of New Windsor Police Department will be increasing their patrol presence in the 5 Corners area of Vails Gate, beginning on Monday, Sept. 24. Police will be working to discourage and monitor for illegal lane usage and other driving violations as part of a Selective Traffic Enforcement Program initiative.

The 5 Corners area of the Vails Gate is where Route 32, Route 300 and Route 94 converge into one intersection. According to police, there has been numerous accidents and near misses in that area, many of which were caused by improper lane usage, illegal passing in the turning lanes and avoiding the traffic control devices by cutting through the area parking lots.

