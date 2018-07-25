Ex-NYPD Lieutenant From Area Sentenced For Rape Of Teenage Girls

A former NYPD lieutenant from the Hudson Valley who admitted to raping two underage girls he knew was sentenced Friday to 18 years in prison.

Nicholas McAteer of Greenwood Lake in Orange County pleaded guilty on April 11 to two counts of first-degree rape.

The 46-year-old McAteer was arrested in August 2017 and indicted in October 2017 for raping one victim in 2003 and 2007 and then groping her in 2016. He was also charged with sexually assaulting another victim several times between 2008 and 2013.

McAteer must also register as a sex offender. As part of his sentence, he will also be subject to post-release supervision.

McAteer is expected to be transferred to the state prison system from the Orange County Jail in early August.

