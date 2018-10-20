Explosive Device Found In Mailbox At George Soros' Hudson Valley Home

An explosive device was found in a mailbox at the Northern Westchester home of billionaire investor, business magnate and philanthropist George Soros on Monday afternoon, Bedford Police said.

A suspicious package call came to Bedford PD at approximately 3:45 p.m. when an employee of the residence on Cantitoe Street in Katonah opened the package, revealing what appeared to be an explosive device, police said.

The employee placed the package in a wooded area and called Bedford Police.

An extensive investigation began involving the Bedford Police Department, the Westchester County Police Department, the ATF and FBI.

Bomb squad technicians proactively detonated the device, authorities said.

The case has been turned over to the Joint Terrorism Task Force Division of the FBI.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

Soros, a political activist and financial contributor, is a favorite target of right-wing groups.

