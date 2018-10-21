Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice

Breaking News: 'Full Scope Criminal Investigation' Underway After Explosive Devices Sent To Clintons, Obama
Explosive Device Found Near Clintons' Hudson Valley Home

Joe Lombardi
Chappaqua's Bill and Hillary Clinton Photo Credit: File photo
The entrance to the home of Hillary and Bill Clinton Photo Credit: File photo

An investigation by Federal authorities is underway after an explosive device was found near the home of former President Bill Clinton and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in Northern Westchester, the Secret Service said.

The "functional explosive device" was discovered at around 1 a.m. Wednesday near the Clintons' home on Old House Lane in Chappaqua by a technician who screens mail for the office of Hillary Clinton.

The FBI and Secret Service are conducting the investigation with assistance from the New Castle Police Department.

An explosive device sent to former President Obama was intercepted by Secret Service personnel in Washington, D.C.

These developments come two days after an explosive device was found in the mailbox of billionaire business magnate and philanthropist George Soros.

Like the Clintons and Obama, Soros, a political activist and financial contributor, is a favorite target of right-wing groups and conspiracy theorists.

In a statement, The White House said, "We condemn the attempted violent attacks" made "against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton" and others.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

