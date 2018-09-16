FBI Holding Information Session For Those Interested In Becoming Special Agents

Think you have what it takes to be a special agent in the FBI?

The FBI in New York is recruiting interested parties from all backgrounds to join the organization as a special agent.

Representatives from the FBI will be on hand from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 21 in Marillac Hall at St. John’s University on Utopia Parkway in Queens. The free information session will cover all qualifications and the application process for the special agent position.

Parking will be available at gates 3 and 4.

According to the FBI, minimum qualifications to be considered for a special agent position includes:

Must be a United States citizen;

Must be between the ages of 23 and 36;

Must have a bachelor’s degree;

Must have three years of professional, full-time work experience.

“The FBI needs talented people from all backgrounds to accomplish our mission,” the organization posted on Twitter. “Have you ever thought about becoming a special agent?”

Those interested in registering for the event can do so here .

