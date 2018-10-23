FBI: Suspicious Package For Cory Booker Intercepted In Florida

A suspicious package addressed to New Jersey Senator Cory Booker was recovered at a mail processing facility in Florida Friday morning, the FBI said.

The package marks the 11th recovered this week "similar in appearance to the others" addressed to Trump critics, including Alec Baldwin.

A 12th package intended for former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper was later intercepted in Manhattan, the FBI said.

The package addressed to Booker's Camden office and apparently contained a pipe-bomb, NJ.com reports .

Booker on Wednesday tweeted:

"These targeted acts of terror are despicable cowardice.These acts will not inflict terror, they will only make us more brave.

"Grateful to the first responders and law enforcement for their quick response to these threats."

Other Democrats whose names were on recovered packages include the Clintons, CNN, former Vice President Joe Biden, the Obamas and Robert De Niro.

